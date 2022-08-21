Weeks into his college career, GG Jackson has developed a strong bond with head coach Lamont Paris

The former Ridge View star has been taking part in summer workouts and says he is being treated like a freshman and not one of the top recruits in the country.

CAYCE, S.C. — When GG Jackson reclassified to the Class of 2022, it allowed him to enroll early as a very true freshman and begin his college career a year ahead of schedule.

The former Ridge View star was the top-ranked prospect for the Class of 2023 and by moving into the class of 2022, the 6-9 Jackson is still ranked among the top 10 prospects in the country.

Jackson has been on campus for a few weeks taking part in summer school and summer workouts. On Saturday, Jackson and other Gamecock athletes were at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce for a meet-and-greet with fans.

In the relatively new world of Name, Image and Likeness, athletes are compensated and Saturday's event was part of this new NIL world.

Jackson talked about his relationship with Gamecock head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who was not hired until late March. From the moment he was introduced as the 33rd head coach in the history of the men's program, Paris made it a point to establish a connection with Jackson and his family.