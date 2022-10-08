GG Jackson in the Carolina camp, what head coach Lamont Paris has observerd

South Carolina head basketball coach Lamont Paris goes in depth about what he has seen from 5-star power forward & Gamecock signee GG Jackson on and off the court.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an interesting and exciting five months for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris.

Hired in late March, Paris spent the first couple of weeks as a one-man operation until he hired his staff. Since then, he has mined the transfer portal for players in an effort to solidify his roster which released an historic boost with the addition of Ridge View star GG Jackson.

The 6-9 Jackson was ranked as the top overall prospect in the country for the class of 2023. Even after reclassifying for the class of 2022. Jackson is ranked sixth nationally while maintaining his position as the number one ranked power forward.

Paris got a late start in the recruiting process but still made it known to GG and his family that the Gamecock coaches desperately wanted Jackson in the fold. After Jackson made the decision to reclassify for the class of 2022, it was clear his previous commitment to North Carolina was in jeopardy as the Tar Heels were out of scholarships for this year's class. That set the stage for Jackson to commit and then sign with the Gamecocks, becoming the highest ranked incoming freshman in the history of the South Carolina men's program.