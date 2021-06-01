Gilbert set for Class 3A State Championship series

The Indians will look for their fourth baseball State Title against West Oak in the Class 3A State Championship series.

GILBERT, S.C. — On Tuesday night, the Gilbert Indians start their journey for their fourth baseball State Title.

The Indians will take on West Oak in the Class 3A State Championship series, after a great regular season and an impressive run in the postseason.

They're looking for their first State Title since 2012.

Indian Head Coach Ashley Burnett said Monday that capping off this season with a Championship would be an amazing and rewarding feeling.

"If it does happen, I would be so proud and excited for these young men, especially every thing that they have been through over this past year, so if we are able to win it all, that would be awesome." Coach Burnett said.