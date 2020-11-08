Girls national track champions call Columbia home

Paris Asmon, Madison Ross, Peyton Hightower and Olivia Taylor became national champions at the AAU Track and Field championships over the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Four Midlands middle school students are now the queens of the track.



The 11 and 12-year-olds became the youngest group of females from the Palmetto State to win a National Championship for the 4 x 400 AAU relay race.

They say becoming the best in the nation at such a young age is an amazing feeling.

“We trained really hard since September and we finally got to show people that we could be National Champions even during this time.” said Madison Ross.

The girls say they are looking forward to winning again next summer.

“I think next year we are going to try to come back and win it all again, we are hungry for more, we are going to celebrate this win but next year we’re going to come back for more and do it all again.” said Peyton Hightower.