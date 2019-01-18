CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and co-founder of the legendary Wood Brothers Racing Team, Glen Wood, has died. He was 93.

The team made the announcement of Wood's passing Friday on social media.

Wood's first start in what is now the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series came at Martinsville in 1953. He finished 30th in a car owned by his family's team. In 62 career starts, Wood won four races and finished in the top 10 34 times.

But it was his accolades as an owner at NASCAR's top level that cemented his status as an icon of the sport. Wood, along with his brothers Leonard and Delano, started Wood Brothers Racing in 1950. Since that time, they've won 99 races, most recently with driver Ryan Blaney in 2017.

Wood was voted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2013, Wood was joined by his brother Leonard in the Hall of Fame.