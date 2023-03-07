Lucas Glover motors up the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The former Clemson All-American recorded his best finish of 2023 with a tie for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

DETROIT — Lucas Glover recorded his best finish of 2023 and his first top 10 with his tie for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Glover closed out Sunday's final round with three consecutive birdies for a round of 7-under par 65.

He finished at 21-under par and according to Clemson SID Emeritus Tim Bourret, Glover's 15-under par score is the lowest final 36-hole score versus par of his 508 career tournaments.

Lucas Glover shot 64-65 on weekend at Rocket Mortgage to finish tied for fourth for the trn. His 15 under for last 2 rounds is the lowest final 36 hole score vs par of his 508 tournament career. He was fifth in the field in strokes gained putting. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) July 3, 2023

Glover earned $370,333 for his T4 and he is now at #130 in the FedEx Cup Points standings, a move up of 37 positions.