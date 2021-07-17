City Golf Tournament brings in a solid field of Midlands golfers

After the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, the 2021 version is dealing with weather delays and a suspended second round.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With heavy rain and thunderstorms rolling into the Midlands Friday afternoon, the Midlands Chevy Dealers City Golf Tournament has adjusted its schedule accordingly.

Round two was suspended with the Pro Division declaring Burke Cromer the winner of that division after he fired a 7-under 65 in Thursday's opening round. The assistant pro at Northwoods, Cromer used his course knowledge to earn his 12th city title.