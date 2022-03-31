South Carolina golfer tees it up in the Augusta National Women's Amateur

Freshman Hannah Darling has been a driving force for the fourth-ranked South Carolina women's golf team. But this week, she is going solo in Augusta.

EVANS, Ga. — The Augusta National Women's Amateur teed off Wednesday at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

A star-studded field will navigate their way around that course for the first two rounds and after a Friday practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club for all of the competitors, the top 30 players on the leaderboard will play the final round on Saturday at the home of the Masters.

South Carolina freshman Hannah Darling is looking forward to what she hopes is two trips around the historic venue. Darling, who is ranked in the top 15 of the amateur golf rankings, has come to Augusta playing at a high level. Over the weekend, the Scotland native helped the fourth-ranked Gamecocks win the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens. From there, it was off to Augusta where she immediately began preparing for this week's ANWA.

It is certainly a lot of activity on her calendar and her Gamecock obligations will resume in a few weeks as South Carolina will compete in the SEC Championship which runs April 13-17 in Hoover, Alabama. Carolina will be looking for its fifth win of the season as they work their way around the Greystone Golf and Country Club.