RBC Heritage tees off Thursday

The Palmetto State's iconic PGA Tour event returns to its traditional April date on the calendar.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Dustin Johnson's weekend in Augusta didn't go as planned as he missed the cut at The Masters. But as defending champion, DJ played a central role in the post-tournament ceremony involving the coveted Green Jacket.

Johnson did say he hit a few balls Saturday in Augusta. But with the schedule shifting to the RBC Heritage, Johnson will be looking to become the second South Carolina native and second Dutch Fork graduate to win the RBC Heritage after former Gamecock Wesley Bryan accomplished that feat in 2017.