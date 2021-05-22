x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Mickelson is tied for the lead at the PGA Championship

The top three golfers after round two of the PGA Championship have all won major titles but the sentimental favorite is the former Masters champion.
Credit: AP
Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Phil Mickelson is looking like the Mickelson of old at the PGA Championship. 

The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and shared the lead with Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island. Mickelson is the oldest player with a share of the lead after any round of a major since Fred Couples after 36 holes at the 2012 Masters. 

Mickelson knows there's a long way to go on a hard Ocean Course. But he knows he's playing well and he has a chance. The last of his five major titles came in 2013. 

Brooks Koepka was one shot behind.