At 5:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, Elliott Pope teed off at the Columbia Country Club in Blythewood.

At 8:50 p.m., he put the finishing touches on his 101st hole of the day. Roughly 14 and a half hours of golf was what Pope competed in after playing nearly 60 holes on Memorial Day weekend.

The rising senior at Cardinal Newman School was on the course Tuesday for a marathon session in an effort to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Pope's family has been affected greatly by cancer. Two years ago this past Monday, one of Pope's aunts lost her battle with the disease. He has also had other family members diagnosed with the disease.

One day, Pope had the idea of seeing just how many holes he could play in a day. The idea of raising money for the American Cancer Society came soon after.

Late Tuesday evening, Pope's Go Fund Me page had raised more than $7,000 for the ACS.