Hadwin leads, Dustin Johnson off to a solid start at the U.S. Open

Midlands product Dustin Johnson is two back of the lead after round one of the U.S. Open at the Country Club of Brookline, just outside of Boston.

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Adam Hadwin of Canada is the leader after one round of the U.S. Open.

Hadwin ran off three straight birdies at the end of the front nine and only dropped one shot on the back nine of The Country Club for a 66. He leads by one shot over five players, including Rory McIlroy.

Dustin Johnson was “Low LIV.” Of the players who were in the first Saudi-backed event last week in London, Johnson had the best score at 68.

Phil Mickelson ended his rough day with a 78. It's the sixth straight time he hasn't broken par in the first round of the U.S. Open.