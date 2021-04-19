Stewart Cink wins the RBC Heritage for the third time

Former Georgia Tech golfer Stewart Cink, who played under former South Carolina head golf coach Puggy Blackmon, was outstanding from start to finish at Harbour Town.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Stewart Cink had a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant week and win his third RBC Heritage title.

A moment to remember for Stewart Cink.

The 47-year-old Cink finished 19 under at Harbour Town, four in front of Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III.

Cink's win came 17 years after his second title at Harbour Town and he became the fourth player on the PGA Tour to win twice in the same season after turning 47. Sam Snead, Julius Boros and Kenny Perry are the others.

"I don't know if I have the words - it just keeps getting better."



