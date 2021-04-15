Cameron Smith leads the RBC Heritage after round 1

The Palmetto State's iconic PGA Tour event sees some major winners near the top of the leaderboard.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62 and take a one-stroke lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage.

Smith followed up his second top-10 finish at the Masters in five months by matching the lowest opening round at the Heritage.

The 47-year-old Cink is a two-time champion at Harbour Town who's enjoying a resurgence this season. Cink is also the 2009 winner of the Open Championship.