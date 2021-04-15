x
Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Cameron Smith leads the RBC Heritage after round 1

The Palmetto State's iconic PGA Tour event sees some major winners near the top of the leaderboard.
Credit: AP
Cameron Smith, of Australia, watches his drive off the 10th tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament in Hilton Head Island, S.C., Thursday, April 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Cameron Smith birdied the difficult 17th and 18th holes at Harbour Town to shoot a 9-under 62 and take a one-stroke lead over Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage. 

Smith followed up his second top-10 finish at the Masters in five months by matching the lowest opening round at the Heritage. 

The 47-year-old Cink is a two-time champion at Harbour Town who's enjoying a resurgence this season. Cink is also the 2009 winner of the Open Championship.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and Matt Wallace were three shots back. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson opened with a 70. He played with Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris, who shot 68.