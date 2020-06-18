Time to tee off at the RBC Heritage

The Palmetto State's only PGA Tour event is normally played in mid-April but COVID-19 forced a revised PGA Tour schedule.

It's RBC Heritage week at the Harbour Town Golf Links but some noticeable differences are in play this week.

Normally, the opening ceremonies take place on a Monday with a huge crowd at the signature 18th hole. Instead, a low-key Wednesday ceremony was the order of the day with just a few RBC Heritage officials and the only fans were those watching from the balcony of their homes which sit next to the green. But the tradition of the defending champion firing the ceremonial tee shot accompanied by a blast from a cannon remains in place. C.T. Pan, who captured his first PGA Tour victory last year, delivered the tee shot into Calibogue Sound.

He is looking to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the RBC Heritage since Boo Weekley did so in 2008.

The first groups tee off Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. Former Clemson golfer Doc Redman, who won the 2017 U.S. Amateur, is one of the competitors who has the early tee time.