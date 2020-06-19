RBC Heritage Round One recap

The surprise Thursday might have been Jordan Spieth. He had a triple bogey on his third hole and was hopeful of breaking par. Instead, he ran off a career-best six straight birdies and was only two back with a 66. They were among 66 scores in the 60s in the opening round at Hilton Head. None of those scores belonged to the top three players in the world. Rory McIlroy failed to break par in the first round for the first time since last October.