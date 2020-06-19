RBC Heritage Round One recap

Ian Poulter and Mark Hubbard shared the lead at 7-under 64 in the RBC Heritage.
The surprise Thursday might have been Jordan Spieth. He had a triple bogey on his third hole and was hopeful of breaking par. Instead, he ran off a career-best six straight birdies and was only two back with a 66. They were among 66 scores in the 60s in the opening round at Hilton Head. None of those scores belonged to the top three players in the world. Rory McIlroy failed to break par in the first round for the first time since last October.
The Dutch Fork grads in the field are under par. Fifth-ranked Dustin Johnson shot a 3-under 68 while 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan fired a 2-under 69 in his first Tour event in 18 months due to shoulder surgery.
Bryan is a former Gamecock golfer as is Matt Nesmith who is just two shots off the lead after a 5-under 66.
Former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover shoots a 2-under 69 while another former Clemson golfer, Doc Redman, was +1 on his opening round.