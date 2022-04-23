Jay Haas makes history on the PGA Tour

Playing on a two-man team with his son Bill, Jay Haas has become the oldest person to make a cut on the PGA Tour.

AVONDALE, La. — The last time Jay Haas made a cut on the PGA Tour was the 2006 PGA Championship. Since then, he's been a regular member of the Champions Tour where he has won 19 events.

But this week, he returned to the PGA Tour, playing with his son Bill in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. This event which is held just outside the Big Easy in Avondale uses a two-player team format and it allowed Jay and his son Bill to play together.

Team Haas combined to post a two-day total of eight-under par which was good enough to make the cut on the number. At 68 years and four months old, the elder Haas become the oldest person ever to make a cut on the PGA Tour.

On the verge of history.



Team Haas finishes Round 2 on the projected cutline.

But Jay Haas needed to make a par putt of 4 feet, 5 inches on the par 5 18th to keep the team at eight-under. Haas admitted to being a little nervous but he did what he has done for years and that's make pressure putts.

49 years apart.



Jay Haas made his first cut on TOUR at the 1973 @WyndhamChamp.

The elder Haas was 68 years, four months and 20-days-old on Friday. Sam Snead was was 67, two months, and 22-days-old when he made his final tour cut and he had been the oldest golfer to make the cut on the PGA Tour until Haas arrived in New Orleans.

At eight-under par, Team Haas trails the lead team of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffelle by nine strokes.