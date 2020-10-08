x
Morikawa wins the PGA Championship

The first major tournament to be held since the pandemic saw Collin Morikawa shoot a 6-under 64 in the final round.
Credit: PGA
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - AUGUST 9: 2020 PGA Champion, Collin Morikawa poses with the Wanamaker Trophy during the Trophy Ceremony of the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park on August 9, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship with one of the greatest shots hardly anyone witnessed at a major. 

On a wild Sunday at Harding Park with seven players tied for the lead, the Cal-Berkeley graduated chipped in for birdie to take the lead and then hit driver to 7 feet for eagle that clinched it. Morikawa closed with a 64. That's the lowest final round by a PGA champion in 25 years. And it made the Californian a major champion at age 23. This was the first major without spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dutch Fork grad Dustin Johnson shot a 2-under 70 and finished tied for second with Paul Casey. Both men finished minus-11 for the tournament.

The 2021 PGA Championship will return to the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island and will be held in May.