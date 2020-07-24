Dustin Johnson pulls out of 3M Open with back injury

Dutch Fork grad Dustin Johnson withdrew from the 3M Open on Thursday with a back injury after shooting a 7-over 78 in the opening round.
It's been feast or famine for Johnson who recently won the Travelers Championship but missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament after shooting 80-80.
But the big picture for Johnson is the PGA Championship which is in two weeks in San Francisco. He is expected to go home and get treatment on his back and then give it a go next week in Memphis on a course where he has won in the past - assuming his back is ready to go. Otherwise, he will rest up for the first major tournament of 2020.