Dustin Johnson surges in the World Golf Ranking

One week after slipping to sixth in the world golf ranking, DJ uses a win at the Travelers Championship to make a move towards the top.

Two Sundays ago, Webb Simpson used a win at the RBC Heritage to move into fifth place in the World Golf Ranking, dropping Dustin Johnson to sixth.

But one week later, Johnson has overtaken Simpson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas to move into third in the WGR.

The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina product captured Sunday's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut just outside Hartford. The one-stroke victory moved him to third in the world golf ranking behind top-ranked Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Since 2008, Johnson is one of three players who have 18 or more times on the PGA Tour. Johnson and Tiger have each won 21 times while McIlroy has 18 wins.