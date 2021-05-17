The Ocean Course is ready to host the PGA Championship

For the second time, the PGA Championship is being contested in the Lowcountry.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The last time the PGA Championship was held at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, it was August of 2012 and the heat and humidity was typical of that time of year in the Palmetto State.

But nine years later, the battle for the Wannamaker Trophy will once again be held at the iconic Lowcountry facility but the calendar reads May instead of August.

The first PGA Championship which was held in May was in 2019 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

After the 2020 PGA was held in August due to COVID-19, the tournament is once again back to its May date.