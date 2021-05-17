The Ocean Course is ready to host the PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The last time the PGA Championship was held at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, it was August of 2012 and the heat and humidity was typical of that time of year in the Palmetto State.
But nine years later, the battle for the Wannamaker Trophy will once again be held at the iconic Lowcountry facility but the calendar reads May instead of August.
The first PGA Championship which was held in May was in 2019 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.
After the 2020 PGA was held in August due to COVID-19, the tournament is once again back to its May date.
Roger Warren, the President of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort, says the change to May will be benefit the fans as well as the golfers as there will be lower heat and humidity. But he adds the wind will be even more of a factor in May than in August and that could create some Sunday drama.