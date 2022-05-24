Sumter's Quixote Club hosts U.S. Senior Open qualifier

More than 80 golfers teed it up Monday at The Quixote Club in Sumter in an effort to punch their ticket to next month's major tournament.

SUMTER, S.C. — The U.S. Senior Open tees off June 23-26 at the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Throughout the country, there are 33 sites which are hosting qualifiers for this major and one of those sites is in Sumter.

The Quixote Club hosted a Monday qualifier for golfers who gave it a go on the par 70, 6,800 yard layout.

Orangeburg's Marion Dantzler, who made the cut at the 2015 U.S. Senior Open and also competed in the 2019 version, shot a 3-over 73 in Monday's round.

Rober Dargan, a two-time Columbia city golf champion, recorded a 5-over 75. Dargan admittedly had not had a lot of time to get ready for this qualifier as up until last week, he was in the middle of the high school golf season. The A.C. Flora head golf coach saw his team win the Class 4A state championship by 40 strokes at last week's tournament at the Forest Lake Club in Forest Acres.

Gustav Ulrich, a professional from Whispering Pines, North Carolina shot the low round of the qualifier, a 4-under 66.

Todd White, the head coach of the Spartanburg High golf team, recorded a 1-under 69.