The PGA TOUR recently announced changes to the balance of the 2020 tournament schedule. The revised schedule includes the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, which will now be played June 18-21 at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head, South Carolina.



The well-being of the Hilton Head Island community remains of utmost importance and as a result, the tournament will be played without spectators or sponsors. The PGA TOUR, RBC and the Heritage Classic Foundation will continue to work directly with local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the health and safety of the select constituents — players included — who are allowed on the grounds during the RBC Heritage.



“It has been a whirlwind of emotions over the past month,” Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said. “We’re excited and grateful for the opportunity to host the event we work so hard for every single year and thank the PGA TOUR for trusting us with this decision. We’ll be ready to host the 52nd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing in June and hope the world tunes in to experience South Carolina’s only PGA TOUR event.”



“Hosting the RBC Heritage tournament is an important tradition in South Carolina, and while this year will be different, we’re pleased with the PGA TOUR’s decision to include it on their revised schedule,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. “Some may regret that it will be a broadcast-only event this year, but it’s the right decision for the safety of our people and for the well-being of the Hilton Head Island community, which will remain our top priority.”

“The RBC Heritage is a celebration of golf, community, and tradition, and we are pleased to see that tradition continue, balanced with the necessary precautions that are required to protect players, the community, and those who support the tournament,” said Mary DePaoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, RBC. “We are proud to partner with the PGA TOUR and the Heritage Classic Foundation, and will work closely with our partners to see this world class event come to life on broadcast.”

The PGA TOUR made the decision to cancel the 2020 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing just 23 days prior to tournament week April 13-19, 2020.

“What an honor it would be to welcome the PGA TOUR back to Hilton Head Island in June. While golf fans may not be able to walk the gallery due to health precautions, the fact that millions of viewers will lay eyes on the RBC Heritage being played here is incredible news,” Hilton Head Island Mayor John McCann said. “It’s a huge win for golf and for our community.”

“Save the date. We’ll give you a great RBC Heritage tournament. It won’t be the same as other years, but I’d take this alternative any day,” said Wilmot. “The second-best thing to being at Harbour Town during the RBC Heritage is to watch it from the comfort of your homes, plaid outfits on and drinks in hand!”