CBS sees a ratings surge for the Charles Schwab Challenge

The first live PGA Tour event in three months had the most viewers for the final round in 16 years. Up next is the Palmetto State's only PGA Tour event.

It's week two of the PGA Tour's return to live golf action as the scene shifts to Harbour Town Golf Links for the 52nd annual RBC Heritage.

The first live PGA Tour event since mid-March took place at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. CBS announced that Sunday's broadcast was the tournament's most-watched final round in 16 years.

The final round averaged 3.091 million viewers, an increase of 50% from 2019. The audience for Sunday peaked at 3.88 million viewers and a 2.6/7 household ratings/share from 5:45'6:00 p.m.

No doubt the ratings surge can be contributed to sports-starved fans who have had very little live sports programming since the coronavirus caused a complete sports shutdown in March and only recently have sports such as NASCAR and golf returned to action albeit without fans.

On Saturday, WLTX will carry live third round coverage of the RBC Heritage starting at 3:00 p.m. Sunday's final round coverage will also start at 3:00 p.m.