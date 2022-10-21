A solid start for Lucas Glover in the CJ Cup

RIDGELAND, S.C. — RIDGELAND, S.C. - The PGA Tour's fall schedule is featuring a stop in South Carolina.
The CJ Cup features a field of 78 golfers competing in an elite tournament with no cut. This event started in South Korea but COVID restrictions forced the tournament to move and Las Vegas served as the host city for the past two years.
But earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced the tournament was on the move again with the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland serving as the host site for this tournament. That venue first came on the national radar when it hosted the Palmetto Championship in 2021, a one-time replacement for the cancelled RBC Canadian Open.
Among the golfers competing in the event is former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover. The 2009 U.S. Open champion fired a 2-under par 69 in the opening round which has him four shots back of leaders Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is one back of the leader after firing a 5-under 66.
Glover was plodding along this season but he caught fire in Memphis, finishing tied for third in the opening event of the FedEx Cup playoffs. That season high finish sent him to the next round of the golf's post-season and this week, the Greenville native is in Ridgeland as he looks to continue build on what he did in August and start building for 2023.