A solid start for Lucas Glover in the CJ Cup

Greenville native and former Clemson standout Lucas Glover fires a 2-under par 69 in round one of the CJ Cup in Ridgeland.

RIDGELAND, S.C. - The PGA Tour's fall schedule is featuring a stop in South Carolina.

The CJ Cup features a field of 78 golfers competing in an elite tournament with no cut. This event started in South Korea but COVID restrictions forced the tournament to move and Las Vegas served as the host city for the past two years.

But earlier this year, the PGA Tour announced the tournament was on the move again with the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland serving as the host site for this tournament. That venue first came on the national radar when it hosted the Palmetto Championship in 2021, a one-time replacement for the cancelled RBC Canadian Open.

Among the golfers competing in the event is former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover. The 2009 U.S. Open champion fired a 2-under par 69 in the opening round which has him four shots back of leaders Trey Mullinax and Gary Woodland. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy is one back of the leader after firing a 5-under 66.