Columbia's Jonathan Byrd is tied for the lead at the Mexico Open

Byrd has not won on tour in more than a decade but he's off to a great start at the Mexico Open.

VALLARTA, Mexicali — Former Clemson All-American Jonathan Byrd is in a group of five golfers tied for the lead after round one of the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

The Spring Valley graduate and the brother of Clemson head golf coach Jordan Byrd fired a 7-under 65 with eight birdies and just one bogey on his first 18 holes at Vidanta Vallarta' which is one of the premier courses in Mexico and designed by Greg Norman.

Byrd is in a group which includes Jon Rahm, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and former Clemson standout Bryson Nimmer.

Making the turn with a chip-in birdie.@JByrdPGA heads to the back nine with an early 2-shot lead @MexicoOpenGolf. pic.twitter.com/qX3jLY6sgj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 28, 2022

Former South Carolina golfer Wesley Bryan, the 2017 RBC Heritage champion, is at 3-under par.

Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey is in the field and he fired a 2-under 69 in round one.