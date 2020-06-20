Palmetto State products contending at the RBC Heritage

In 51 years, just one South Carolinian has won the state's only PGA Tour stop.

One of the most stellar fields in the history of the RBC Heritage has plenty of local star power on the leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Matt NeSmith, the former Gamecock and PGA Tour rookie, is at minus-9, three shots behind leader Webb Simpson. The North Augusta native backed up his opening round 66 with a 4-under par 67.

Right behind NeSmith at 8-under par is former U.S. Open champion and the fifth-ranked golfer in the world Dustin Johnson. The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina grad shoots a 5-under 66 on a course that has emphasizes shot-making and precision over power and length. But Johnson had adapted and is just four shots out of the lead heading into round three.

In a group at minus-5 we have several Palmetto State products in former U.S. Open champion and Clemson product Lucas Glover, Greer native and former FedEx Cup Champion Bill Haas and former Gamecock and 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan. This is Bryan's first PGA Tour event in 18 months as he has recovered from shoulder surgery.

Former U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman from Clemson shot a 5-under 66 to move to 4-under for the tournament as he makes the cut on the number.