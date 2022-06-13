x
A happy homecoming for Clemson product Jacob Bridgeman

The reigning ACC Golfer of the Year returns to familiar territory and finishes tied for fifth in the BWM Charity Pro-Am.
Credit: WSPA

GREER, S.C. — Reigning ACC Golfer of the Year Jacob Bridgeman has his first top five finish on the Korn Ferry Tour and it came in his second event as a professional.

The former Clemson All-American finished tied for fifth in the BWM Charity Pro-Am. On Sunday, Bridgeman recorded a six-under 65 to finish at 19-under par. 

Bridgeman led the field with 29 total birdies (28 birdies, one eagle), three more than any other player this week.

A native of nearby Inman, the Chapman alum has played the Thornblade Club numerous times and that familiarity helped him this weekend.

