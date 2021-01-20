Tiger on the mend after back surgery

Tiger Woods has undergone a recent back surgery that doctors says was "successful"

Tiger Woods has undergone a fifth back surgery that has put the start to his new year on hold. Woods did not say when he had the microdiscetomy, only that doctors deemed it a success and expect a full recovery.

He will miss two tournaments he normally plays in Southern California - the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.