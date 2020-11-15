x
Sports

Dustin Johnson leads the Masters heading into Sunday

The Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina graduate put his name in the record books with Saturday's 7-under 65.
Credit: Chris Trotman/Augusta National
Dustin Johnson watches his second stroke on the No. 11 hole during Round 3 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, November 14, 2020.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Dustin Johnson is in the record book and one round away from a green jacket. 

The world's No. 1 player raced away from a crowded pack with a 7-under 65 and built a four-shot lead in the Masters. 

The third round began with 10 players separated by one shot. Johnson had an eagle and two birdies at the start to seize control. 

With a par on the final hole, he finished 54 holes at 16-under 200. That ties the Masters record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015. Johnson will be going for his second major championship.