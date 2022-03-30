Another major opportunity for Jensen Castle

Midlands product is the reigning U.S. Amateur Champion and will be competing in the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

EVANS, Ga. — Last August, Jensen Castle had a career changing moment when she won the U.S. Women's Amateur.

The former White Knoll and Gray Collegiate Academy state champion won that prestigous event after surviving a 12-for-2 playoff just to get into the 64-player field for match play. She became the third No. 63 seed to win a USGA title.

This week, Castle is in Augusta for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, which is just a few short years has become one of the premier tournaments in the world. The first two rounds are contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. All of the competitors are invited to the Augusta National Golf Club for a practice round on Friday. That is followed by the final round on Saturday which is held at the home of the Masters with the top 30 players competing in that third and final round.