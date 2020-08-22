DJ flirts with 59, se.ttles for an 11-under 60

Dustin Johnson surges to the top of the leaderboard at the Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson admitted he wanted to shoot a 59 because he had never done it.

After a 9-under par 27 on the front nine and two birdies on 10 and 11 moved him to 11 under, the 59 watch was officially on at the Northern Trust in Boston. But it was pars the rest of the way for the Dutch Fork and Coastal Carolina grad who finished at 11-under in round two, 15-under for the tournament. He leads Scottie Scheffler who did shoot a 59 in the second round. He is at 13-under.

This marked the first time since 2010 that two golfers had 60 or better in the same round. The all-time lowest round was set by Jim Furyk who had a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Johnson's last tournament was a tied for second at the PGA Championship. After taking a week off, Johnson arrived at the TPC Boston and opened the Northern Trust with a 4-under par 67 in round one before catching fire in round two.

Aiken's Kevin Kisner and Russell Henley from Charleston are at 11-under par. Tiger Woods made the cut on the number at minus-3.