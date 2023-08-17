After two straight wins on the PGA Tour, Lucas Glover talks about his mindset heading into the BMW Championship

The former Clemson All-American and 2009 U.S. Open champion has vaulted himself into a #4 position in the FedEx Cup standings.

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Lucas Glover admits he had not gotten to the point where he thought his days of contending and winning were over.

"I can honestly say I never thought I wouldn't win again," Glover said Wednesday at his BMW Championship pre-tournament news conference.

"I didn't think it would be two in a row. I didn't know if it would be a FedEx event. But I never thought I wouldn't win again.I've always said, if it gets to that point, it is probably time to hang them up. But I just news if I could figure this putting thing out that I'd be right back where I wanted to be."

Glover has certainly figured out the putting with the use of his long putter which has led to Glover's best stretch of golf in his more than 20-year professional career.

In his last six tournaments, Glover has finished tied for fourth, tied for sixth, solo fifth, a missed cut and the wins in Greensboro at the Wyndham Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. His second win has propelled him to fourth in the FedEx Cup standings.

In his last 22 rounds, just one has been in the 70s, a 71 at the 3M Open where he just missed the cut.

But the putter has proven to be a weapon to complement his strong tee to green game which had a rare off day last Sunday in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

"I'd always been a streaky putter. When I putted well, I played well. When I putted poorly, I played okay," Glover said.

"But the nervy, yippy stuff didn't start for three or four years until after the (2009) U.S. Open. Did I make them all? No. But it wasn't because of the yips. It was always probably the weakest part of my game but not to the extent that it has been the last 10 years, had been the last 10 years."