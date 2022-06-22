Shealy wins Women's City Golf Championship

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Catherine Shealy shot a 3-over par 75 to win the 40th Sonic Women's City Champion Tuesday at the Forest Lake Club in Forest Acres.
Shealy finished at +6 for the tournament to win by two shots over Clara Rodriguez from Spring Valley Country Club. It was the first city title for Shealy who plays at Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
Other winners included Nancy Dodge who won her eighth senior title. Dodge is a member of Mid-Carolina as is Diana Dorey who won the city division title.