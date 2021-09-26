Dustin Johnson helps the U.S. win the Ryder Cup

The two-time major champion went 5-0 at Whistling Straits as the U.S. won the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2016 and it was in dominating fashion.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) - The Ryder Cup is going back to the Americans. And they hope this is only the start. They brought their youngest team ever to the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits and delivered one of their best performances.

The final tally was 19-9. That's a record rout for either side since Europe became part of the modern Ryder Cup in 1979. Dustin Johnson had the first 5-0 week for the Americans since Larry Nelson in 1979. The six rookies combined to go 14-4-3. The Americans believe this is just the start of what they say is a new generation.