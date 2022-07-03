Two Gloves finishes tied for 3rd at the Puerto Rico Open

Gainey has been playing primarily on the Korn Ferry Tour with an occassional appearance on the PGA Tour. He had missed the cut in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February but he was just three shots out of the lead at the halfway point of the Puerto Rico Open with an 8-under par total after 36 holes. Gainey would a 3-under 69 in round three and in windy conditions for Sunday's final round, the Bishopville native fired a 2-under par 70 capped off by a birdie on the 72nd hole.