Low scores are the story through three rounds of the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Buckle up for another wild finish on the PGA Tour. Webb Simpson made one birdie on the back nine at Harbour Town. That was just enough for a 68 that allowed him to join a four-way tie for the lead in the RBC Heritage. He was at 15-under 198. Also sharing the lead were Tyrrell Hatton of England, Abraham Ancer of Mexico and Ryan Palmer. Hatton had one of the six rounds of 63 on Saturday. The change to June because of three-month shutdown appears to be making all the difference. This is a soft course for a strong field.
Dutch Fork grad, former U.S. Open champion and world's number five golfer Dustin Johnson shot a 4-under 67 to move to 12-under par for the tournament. Former U.S. Amateur champion and Clemson product Doc Redman shot a 6-under 65 and he currently sits at minus-10 with fellow ex-Tiger and former U.S. Open champion Lucas Glover who shot a 66.
Former Gamecock golfer and North Augusta native Matt NeSmith struggled in round three, shooting a 2-over par 71. He is now minus-7 for the tournament. Another former Gamecock, 2017 RBC Heritage champion Wesley Bryan is at minus-3 after a round of 73. This is his first tour event in 18 months due to shoulder surgery.
