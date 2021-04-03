South Carolina women's golf team records top 3 finish at its tournament

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The second-ranked South Carolina women's golf team finished third in the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club on Wednesday.



Senior Lois Kay Go took second place, her highest finish as a Gamecock, finishing the tournament with a 4-under 212. This marks the seventh top-5 finish of Go's Carolina career, moving her into a three-way tie for seventh place all time.