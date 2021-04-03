South Carolina women's golf team records top 3 finish at its tournament

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The second-ranked South Carolina women's golf team finished third in the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club on Wednesday.
Senior Lois Kay Go took second place, her highest finish as a Gamecock, finishing the tournament with a 4-under 212. This marks the seventh top-5 finish of Go's Carolina career, moving her into a three-way tie for seventh place all time.
Duke won the tournament by three shots over Wake Forest. The Blue Devils finished at even par for the tournament.
South Carolina was six shots behind Duke with a three-day total of +6.