DJ is lurking at the Open Championship

Dutch Fork graduate is four shots off the lead at the halftime point of the Open Championship.

SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at major championships. He’ll have to hold off a stellar cast of chasers on the weekend at Royal St. George’s.

A day of pleasant summer weather took the fear out of the links off Sandwich Bay and Oosthuizen was one of many to take advantage. A birdie-birdie-eagle run helped him shoot 6-under 64 for a two-stroke lead at 11-under 129. The South African was one shot off the major championship 36-hole record of Brooks Koepka from the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson help make up the top four.