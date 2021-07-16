x
DJ is lurking at the Open Championship

Dutch Fork graduate is four shots off the lead at the halftime point of the Open Championship.
Credit: AP
United States' Dustin Johnson walks along the 17th fairway during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

SANDWICH, England (AP) - Louis Oosthuizen set a 36-hole record at the British Open and is halfway to ending that run of near misses at major championships. He’ll have to hold off a stellar cast of chasers on the weekend at Royal St. George’s. 

A day of pleasant summer weather took the fear out of the links off Sandwich Bay and Oosthuizen was one of many to take advantage. A birdie-birdie-eagle run helped him shoot 6-under 64 for a two-stroke lead at 11-under 129. The South African was one shot off the major championship 36-hole record of Brooks Koepka from the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson help make up the top four.

Johnson shot a 5-under 65 in round two to move to 7-under for the tournament. He is looking for his third major title and a win overseas would leave him one PGA Championship win shy of the career Grand Slam.