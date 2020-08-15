The South Carolina Women's Open tees off in Blythewood

The 3rd annual South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday in at the Cobblestone Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
The tournament is presented by the Women's South Carolina Golf Association and will run through Sunday.
The winner of the professional division will be awarded a sponsor exemption into a 2021 LPGA Symetra Tour event in the Carolinas.
Entries are open to professional and amateur female golfers. Amateur golfers in the regular division must possess a USGA Handicap Index of 10 or less from a USGA recognized state or regional golf association at the time of entry. Amateur golfers in the senior division must possess a USGA Handicap Index of 15 or less from a USGA recognized state or regional golf association at the time of entry.