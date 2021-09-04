TopGolf Live Tour comes to Columbia

A most unique driving range with Top

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the Masters taking center stage in Augusta, Topgolf Live has brought its traveling driving range to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Golfers and even those who don't consider themselves even weekend golfers can register at https://topgolf.com/us/live/ for a chance to hit golf balls at targets on the field at the stadium. Toptracer Range technology is used to accurately trace the flight path of the golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in the interactive, in-stadium game.

The Topgolf Live tour has already made stops at Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears. Bank of America Stadium is home to the Carolina Panthers and it has also hosted the interactive golf game.