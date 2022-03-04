Jensen Castle spends Saturday at the Augusta National Golf Club

The reigning U.S. Women's Amateur Champion and West Columbia native finished tied for 12th at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — After Saturday's final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, Jensen Castle stepped up to the podium and talked about her first official round at the home of the Masters.

Castle finished her round at +2, ending up with a three-day total of 5-over par and a tie for 12th.

A former state champion at White Knoll and Gray Collegiate Academy, Castle had plenty of support with her Kentucky Wildcat teammates making the trip along with family and friends tracking her every move in Saturday's trip around the Augusta National Golf Club.

The ANWA began on Thursday with the first two rounds at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. After all the competitors took part in a practice round at the Augusta National Golf Club, the top 30 players on the leaderboard were back at the course Saturday for the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Anna Davis, a 16-year-old from California, won the Augusta National Women's Amateur at 1-under par, good enough for a one stroke victory.