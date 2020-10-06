FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Rickie Fowler is set to wear a microphone as the PGA Tour returns at Colonial.

But having a mic is not for everyone. Jordan Spieth wants to see how it goes. Justin Thomas is firmly opposed. Jon Rahm has so much emotion that he sometimes doesn't need words. He's not keen on the idea, but he sees the merit.

It's part of an aggressive push by CBS Sports to help bring more life to golf broadcasts. In other notes, Jay Monahan made the most out of his limited golf during the pandemic. The PGA Tour commissioner made two aces at Sawgrass.