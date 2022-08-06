Former Clemson golfer ready to make a run at the BMW Charity Pro-Am

Jacob Bridgeman grew up in Spartanburg County and played golf at Clemson. This week, he is back on familiar soil when the Korn Ferry Tour returns to the Upstate.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Former Clemson golfer Jacob Bridgeman is enjoying a Homecoming.

The reigning ACC Player of the Year went to high school at Chapman High School in Inman, just outside of Spartanburg. He then went on to a stellar career with the Tigers which included three All-ACC seasons and earlier this year, he won the ACC Championship.

Last week, he made his Korn Ferry Tour debut and finished 29th in the Rex Hospital Open in Raleigh.

This week, Bridgeman is back in the Upstate for his second professional event. The 16th annual BMW Charity Pro-Am is where Bridgeman will be competing in front of family and friends.