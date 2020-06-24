x
Koepka's caddie tests positive for Covid-19

The four-time major winner and fourth-ranked player in the world has withdrawn from this week's PGA Tour event in Cromwell, Connecticut
Credit: AP
Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The caddies for Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka have tested positive for the coronavirus. And now both major champions have decided to withdraw from the Travelers Championship. 

Both say they are withdrawing to protect the rest of the field. McDowell says it feels like the snowball is getting bigger. 

This is the PGA Tour's third week back after being shut down for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first week came off without a hitch. Nick Watney last week became the first player to test positive. And now at least one player and two caddies have tested positive.