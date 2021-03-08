NeSmith returns to Columbia to host his junior tournament

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Matt NeSmith will return to the PGA Tour next week when he tees it up at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.
But this week, NeSmith is at the Forest Lake Club in Forest Acres for the NeSmith Junior Championship. Boys and girls ages 12-19 from all over the country will tee it up for the three-day event.
This is the second consecutive year NeSmith has put his name behind this tournament. The North Augusta native who left South Carolina as the first Ping First Team All-American in program history is supporting this tournament to help give back to junior golf. The event is also raising money for "Curing Kids Cancer".