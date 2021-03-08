NeSmith returns to Columbia to host his junior tournament

Former Gamecock Matt NeSmith and the American Junior Golf Association are teaming up to host the NeSmith Junior Championship at Forest Lake Club.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — Matt NeSmith will return to the PGA Tour next week when he tees it up at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

But this week, NeSmith is at the Forest Lake Club in Forest Acres for the NeSmith Junior Championship. Boys and girls ages 12-19 from all over the country will tee it up for the three-day event.