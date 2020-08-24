DJ dominates at the Northern Trust

Dutch Fork product Dustin Johnson pulled off the most dominating victory of his career with an 11-shot victory at the TPC Boston.

NORTON, Mass. (AP) - Dustin Johnson is back to No. 1 in the world and looked the part Sunday at The Northern Trust.

Sharp in every area of his game, Johnson shot a 63 in the final round for an 11-shot victory. His four-day total of 30-under par was one shy of the PGA Tour record for a four-round total as he cruised to his second victory this summer.

He was dominant as ever, and not even the rain could stop him. The final round was halted late in the afternoon because of storms. Johnson played his last two holes in the dark with lightning flashing on the horizon. Harris English finished alone in second and wrapped up a spot in the Tour Championship.