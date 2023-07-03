Lucas Glover motors up the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

The former Clemson All-American recorded his best finish of 2023 with a tie for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

DETROIT — Lucas Glover recorded his best finish of 2023 and his first top 10 with his tie for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Glover closed out Sunday's final round with three consecutive birdies for a round of 7-under par 65.

He finished at 21-under par, and according to Clemson SID Emeritus Tim Bourret, Glover's 15-under par score is the lowest final 36-hole score versus par of his 508 career tournaments.

Glover earned $370,333 for his T4 and is now at #130 in the FedEx Cup Points standings, a move up of 37 positions.

The three-time All-American at Clemson and former U.S. Open champion is in the field for this week's John Deere Classic, an event won by Glover in 2021.