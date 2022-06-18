Former Gamecock lurking near the top of the leaderboard at the U.S. Open

Matt NeSmith will play the weekend as he continues his chase for his first signature victory since earning his PGA Tour card.

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Matt NeSmith has been an active competitor on the PGA Tour since the fall of 2019. His best finish on Tour came in March when he finished tied for third at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The former Gamecock golfer is on his way to his best finish ever in a major. NeSmith shot a one-under-par 69 in Friday's second round of the U.S. Open. He currently sits at minus-3, which is two shots back of leaders Colin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen.

NeSmith had 15 pars to go with two birdies and a bogey as he avoided a plethora of mistakes and as a result of staying with himself, the North Augusta product is in the mix heading into Saturday's third round.