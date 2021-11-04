Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters title

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters on Sunday to become the first male player from Japan to win one of golf's major championships.
The 29-year-old Matsuyama finished 10-under-par.
His four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its golfers hold a lead after any round at Augusta National.
Masters rookie Will Zalatoris finished second at 9-under-par.
Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele tied for third at 7-under-par.