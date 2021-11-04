x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Golf

Hideki Matsuyama wins Masters title

He is the first male player from Japan to win one of golf's major championships.
Credit: Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
Hideki Matsuyama tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hideki Matsuyama won The Masters on Sunday to become the first male player from Japan to win one of golf's major championships.

The 29-year-old Matsuyama finished 10-under-par.

His four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its golfers hold a lead after any round at Augusta National.

Masters rookie Will Zalatoris finished second at 9-under-par.

Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele tied for third at 7-under-par.